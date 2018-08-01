Gurriel (ankle) was moved to the 10-day disabled list Wednesday, Mike Wilner of BlueJaysTalk reports.

As expected, Gurriel was placed on the DL after being diagnosed with a left high ankle sprain to go along with his Grade 1 left knee sprain. The club announced Tuesday that he will be sidelined for 2-to-6 weeks, though it will likely wind up being on the longer side of that timetable.

