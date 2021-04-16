Gurriel went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 7-5 loss to Kansas City.
The start of 2021 has not been kind to Gurriel, who is hitting just .205 in 39 at-bats with 10 strikeouts. He also missed last weekend due to COVID-19 protocols. The outfielder hit .287 in his first three seasons combined and presumably should begin hitting more consistently this season, with Thursday's outing being a step in the right direction. Gurriel's spot in the lineup appears secure for the time being regardless of his performance, but the return of George Springer (quad), whenever that may occur, will put some pressure on Gurriel to begin producing at the plate.
