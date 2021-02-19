General manager Ross Atkins said Friday that Gurriel will receive reps and first and third base in spring training to increase his versatility, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 27-year-old isn't expected to see extended run at either position in the regular season, but it could provide some flexibility with the Blue Jays adding George Springer and Marcus Semien to the lineup during the offseason. Gurriel, a converted middle infielder, had an .882 OPS with 11 homers in 57 games during 2020 and should continue seeing the bulk of his time in left field.
