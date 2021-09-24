Gurriel received two stitches on his right middle finger, though X-rays came back negative after he exited Thursday's game against the Twins.
Gurriel had his right hand accidentally stepped on by Randal Grichuk and exited the game with a bloodied finger. It appears that he avoided serious injury, but he could be forced to miss more of the team's series against the Twins.
