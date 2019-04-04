Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI Wednesday against the Orioles.

Gurriel delivered the game-winning hit by doubling in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. Entering the game, he was 0-for-15 at the plate, so it was positive to see him record his first two hits of the season. With that behind him, he'll look to keep building on this performance as the Blue Jays open a four-game set against the Indians.