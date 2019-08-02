Gurriel (knee) is starting in left field and batting third Friday against the Orioles, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel was removed from Wednesday's contest with right knee discomfort and didn't play Thursday, but he's ready to go after a day off. The 25-year-old has a .254/.303/.423 slash line with two homers in 19 games since the All-Star break.