Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Removed with leg injury
Gurriel left Thursday's game against the Yankees after suffering an apparent left leg injury, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Gurriel suffered the injury while sprinting to first base, and he was spotted grabbing his left quadriceps after the play. He'll be considered day-to-day until undergoing further evaluation.
