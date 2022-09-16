Interim manager John Schneider said Friday that Gurriel (hamstring) has resumed baseball activities, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel hasn't yet resumed running, but he's been cleared to hit and play catch. The 28-year-old is eligible to return from the 10-day injured list as early as Sunday, but Schneider emphasized that the team will need to see how Gurriel feels after this weekend before determining when he'll be activated.
