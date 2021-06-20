Gurriel (back) is starting in left field and batting seventh Sunday at Baltimore.
The 27-year-old sat out Saturday after exiting Friday's contest with a a back injury, but his absence will be limited to one game. The fact Gurriel is playing left field while Teoscar Hernandez serves as the designated hitter indicates the injury was a minor concern.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with back injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Blasts sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On bench Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates run in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Tallies fifth homer•