Gurriel is not in the lineup for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

The 26-year-old missed Opening Day after experiencing left side discomfort earlier in the week, though he started in left field Saturday and went 1-for-4. There's been no indication Gurriel aggravated the injury, so the team could just be remaining cautious early in the season. Anthony Alford is starting in left field and batting ninth in the series finale.