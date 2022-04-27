Gurriel is starting Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.
Gurriel wasn't in Tuesday's lineup against Boston due to hamstring tightness, but he appeared off the bench and went 0-for-1 with a strikeout. He'll start in left field and bat fifth Wednesday.
