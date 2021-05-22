Gurriel (knee) will start Saturday against the Rays, batting sixth and playing first base.
Gurriel missed the last two games with a left knee bruise. It's possible he's still not quite at 100 percent, as he'll start at first base for the first time this season and just the second time in his career.
