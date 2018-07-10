Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Rides pine Tuesday
Gurriel is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Braves.
He will sit for the second time in the last seven games. Gurriel is 5-for-20 with a home run over that stretch. Devon Travis is starting at second base and hitting eighth in his place.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Set for regular starts•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Called up to big club•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Promoted to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...
-
Podcast: Weekend best & worst
Should Fantasy owners really turn to Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Zimmermann? Find out what we...
-
2018 Fantasy All-Stars
Heading into the All-Star Break, Chris Towers singles out the players who have provided the...
-
Waivers: SPs turning back clock
Two starting pitchers most Fantasy players had left for dead are showing real signs of late....