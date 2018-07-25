Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a strikeout in Tuesday's game against the Twins.

With this effort Gurriel tied Al Woods' 1977 Blue Jays record with his seventh straight multi-hit game, and that hot streak has him sitting with a .295/.317/.443 line on the season. The Jays have a somewhat crowded infield when at full strength, but Gurriel's hot bat should keep him in the lineup most days in the short term.

