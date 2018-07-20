Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Runs on field Friday
Gurriel (concussion) was able to run on the field Friday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Gurriel is eligible to come off the 7-day concussion disabled list on Sunday. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll be ready by then, but he appears to be taking steps in that direction. Devon Travis will remain the Blue Jays' primary second baseman while Gurriel is unavailable.
