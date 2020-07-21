Gurriel (side) is scheduled to take batting practice Tuesday, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Gurriel isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's exhibition game against the Red Sox while battling side tightness, but he'll test things out in batting practice to see how his side responds. Manager Charlie Montoyo said Gurriel could be fine for Opening Day, but more clarity could come based on how he feels after taking batting practice. Even if he's ready for the season opener Friday, he could face some limitations to begin the year to prevent a more serious injury.
