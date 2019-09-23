Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Scratched with illness
Gurriel was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Orioles due to illness.
Specifics regarding the illness are not yet known. Jonathan Davis is starting in place of Gurriel, who should be considered day-to-day.
