Gurriel was optioned to the minors Thursday, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel went 7-for-24 with one RBI and one stolen base during his 14 game stint at major-league spring training. It's unclear if he'll start the season at Double-A New Hampshire or Triple-A Buffalo.

