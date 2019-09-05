Gurriel (quadriceps) is scheduled to participate in a simulated game Friday, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Gurriel was originally expected to play in a simulated game Thursday, but the team wanted to give him an extra day after he reported some soreness following his simulated game in Atlanta earlier in the week. It sounds like he could return over the weekend if everything goes off without a hitch Friday, though it's more likely that he'll rejoin the Blue Jays when the team returns home to take on the Red Sox on Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories