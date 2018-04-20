Gurriel is expected to be called up Friday, Sportsnet reports.

Gurriel is off to a hot start in his first 12 games for Double-A New Hampshire, hitting .347/.382/.510. The 24-year-old hit just .241/.286/.371 in 46 games at the same level last season. A 98-point jump in his BABIP seems to be the main driver of his improved performance, though he's also cut his strikeout rate from 16.2 percent to 10.9 percent. He's expected to take the place of Gift Ngoepe, backing up both middle infield positions. With starting second baseman Devon Travis currently hitting .149/.216/.170, it's possible that more time could open up at the keystone before long.