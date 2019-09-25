Play

Gurriel (chest) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

This move is simply procedural, as Gurriel has already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix. The 25-year-old, who slashed .277/.327/.541 with 20 home runs and six steals in 84 games this season, is expected to be ready for the start of spring training. Ryan Dull was added to the 40-man roster in a corresponding move.

