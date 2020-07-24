Gurriel (side) is expected to start Saturday's game at Tampa Bay, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Manager Charlie Montoyo indicated the 26-year-old would only be available off the bench in a "big spot" Friday, and it appears his absence is mostly precautionary. Derek Fisher is receiving the start in left field for the Blue Jays on Opening Day.
