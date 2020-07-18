Gurriel (side) didn't participate in baseball activities Saturday but still "showed improvement" when evaluated, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
The 26-year-old was removed from Friday's intrasquad game with left side discomfort, so it's not much of a surprise to see the team expressing caution the following day. Gurriel is considered day-to-day and has no official timetable for his return, leaving his status for Friday's season opener up in the air.
