Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Shut down for season
Gurriel has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.
Gurriel suffered the injury during Monday's series opener and there simply isn't enough time left in the season for the rookie to return. The 24-year-old fared well in his first taste of the majors, slashing .281/.309/.446 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 65 games. With Gurriel unavailable for the final week of the season, Aledmys Diaz will likely slide over to cover shortstop with Yangervis Solarte stepping into a starting role at the hot corner.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Out of lineup Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Departs with hamstring injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Tuesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Plates run vs. Marlins•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...
-
Waivers: One-start sleepers?
With the 2018 season drawing to a close, Scott White considers which pitchers and hitters might...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 27
You'll find two-start pitcher rankings here, but Scott White says they may not be of as much...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 27
Final week means starting lineups that are less rigid than ever, but Scott White has found...
-
Waivers: Stewart, Voit pack the power
A Tigers rookie makes his presence known while Luke Voit continues to power up for the Yankees....
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...