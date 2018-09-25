Gurriel has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a Grade 2 hamstring strain, Mike Wilner of Sportsnet 590 The Fan reports.

Gurriel suffered the injury during Monday's series opener and there simply isn't enough time left in the season for the rookie to return. The 24-year-old fared well in his first taste of the majors, slashing .281/.309/.446 with 11 homers and 35 RBI in 65 games. With Gurriel unavailable for the final week of the season, Aledmys Diaz will likely slide over to cover shortstop with Yangervis Solarte stepping into a starting role at the hot corner.