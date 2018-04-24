Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sits out Tuesday
Gurriel is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Gurriel collected three hits and three RBI in his first taste of big-league action, but he'll head to the bench for a night off Tuesday. Devon Travis will man the keystone in his stead.
