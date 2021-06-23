Gurriel is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins.

With no designated-hitter spot available in Miami, Gurriel will be the odd man out in an outfield that now includes George Springer, who made his return Tuesday from an extended stay on the injured list. Springer will man center field for the second consecutive game, while Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk start in the corner spots. The Blue Jays will resume American League action against the Orioles, when Gurriel will presumably check back into the starting nine.