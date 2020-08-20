Gurriel is out of the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.
Billy McKinney will cover left field while Gurriel gets a breather in the front end of the twin bill. Gurriel is coming off a big three-game series with the Orioles, during which he went 5-for-14 with a double, two RBI and a run scored.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in Thursday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Swats first homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to bench Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Back in action Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Should start Saturday•