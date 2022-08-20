Gurriel will be on the bench Saturday against the Yankees.
Gurriel sits after going 1-for-12 at the plate in his last three games. Raimel Tapia will get the nod in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Extends hit streak to eight games•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base three times Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Day off Wednesday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks six hits•