Gurriel is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Orioles.
Gurriel will head to the bench after starting the last 8 games for the Blue Jays. He hit .222/.353/.630 with three home runs and 10 RBI across 27 at-bats in that span. Derek Fisher will get the start in left field Saturday instead of Gurriel.
