Gurriel (side) is out of the lineup for Friday's season opener against the Rays.

The 26-year-old has been battling left side discomfort over the past week and apparently isn't quite ready for game action. Gurriel wasn't previously ruled out for Opening Day and was scheduled to take live batting practice Wednesday and Thursday, so he may not remain sidelined for long. Derek Fisher is starting in left field and batting eighth for the Blue Jays on Friday.