Gurriel is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against the White Sox.
Gurriel will take a seat after starting six games in a row, going 7-for-19 with three doubles, six RBI and a run in those contests. Raimel Tapia will start in left field and bat eighth as the Blue Jays go for the sweep.
