Gurriel will be on the bench for Tuesday's game against Boston.
Gurriel started each of Toronto's first 17 games of the season, hitting .297/.329/.469 with two homers and a steal. He's homered in back-to-back games but will nonetheless get a rest Tuesday, with Raimel Tapia starting in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Goes yard for second straight day•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Knocks first home run•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Doubles, scores twice•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On base three times Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Looking to build on 2021 finish•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•