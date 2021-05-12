Gurriel is slashing .154/.154/.231 over 39 at-bats through his first 10 games of May.

After closing April with solo home runs in back-to-back starts, Gurriel hasn't been able to carry over the momentum at the plate into the new month. Even before the two-game power binge, Gurriel had been one of the more disappointing bats in the Toronto lineup, and his season OPS now sits at .510 following his slump to begin May. George Springer's (quadriceps) move back to the injured list should continue to keep an everyday role open for Gurriel, but he looks like he'll be more at risk of losing at-bats than Randal Grichuk or Teoscar Hernandez when Springer eventually returns.