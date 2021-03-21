Gurriel has gone 7-for-29 (.241) with a double, a home run and a 0:8 BB:K through 11 Grapefruit League games.
The 27-year-old hasn't caught fire yet this spring, but there's still little cause for concern. Gurriel heads into 2021 with a career .287/.327/.508 slash line, 42 homers and 118 RBI in 206 big-league games, and the left fielder figures to be a key part of a young Jays lineup this season.
