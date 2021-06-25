Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Thursday's win over the Orioles.
His first-inning blast off Dean Kremer staked the Jays to an early 6-0 lead. The grand slam was the first of Gurriel's career, and the 27-year-old has launched four of his eight homers on the year in June while slashing .271/.297/.514 with nine runs and 11 RBI through 19 games on the month.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Sitting in NL park•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returning to action Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not starting Saturday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with back injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Blasts sixth homer•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: On bench Saturday•