Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a grand slam and a strikeout in a 10-0 victory in Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader win against Texas.

Gurriel took Texas starer Mike Foltynewicz 409-feet deep to left for a grand slam to cap a six-run first inning, though he failed to do anything productive in this other three at-bats. It was the 27-year-old's second July home run after launching five in June and he's now slashing a solid .264/.292/.429.