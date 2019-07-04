Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks 15th homer
Gurriel went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Red Sox.
Gurriel only collected one hit but made the most of it by taking Chris Sale deep in the third inning for his 15th homer of the season. He continues to swing an exceptionally hot bat, slugging six long balls in his past nine starts. With his performance Wednesday, Gurriel jumped his OPS over 1.000 as his line now sits at .311/.363/.639 across 201 plate appearances.
