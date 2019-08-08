Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks 19th homer
Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.
Gurriel kicked off the scoring for the Blue Jays by blasting a solo home run in the fourth inning off Brendan McKay. It was his 19th long ball of the season, but first since July 21. Despite the slowed production, the 25-year-old has maintained a solid .277/.330/.550 line across 316 plate appearances for the season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Rejoins starting nine•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Not in lineup Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Exits with knee discomfort•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Gets breather Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heads to bench•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Carries offense in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...