Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Wednesday against the Rays.

Gurriel kicked off the scoring for the Blue Jays by blasting a solo home run in the fourth inning off Brendan McKay. It was his 19th long ball of the season, but first since July 21. Despite the slowed production, the 25-year-old has maintained a solid .277/.330/.550 line across 316 plate appearances for the season.

