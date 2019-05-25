Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 19-4 loss to the Padres.

The 25-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was slashing .273/.305/.479 through 30 games with four homers and 26 RBI. Gurriel clearly has no intention of going back to the minors, and if he continues to supply some pop while hitting something like the .281 he posted in the majors in 2018, he'll quickly establish himself as Toronto's everyday left fielder.

More News
Our Latest Stories