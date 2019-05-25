Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Smacks second homer
Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 19-4 loss to the Padres.
The 25-year-old has gone yard in back-to-back games since his promotion from Triple-A Buffalo, where he was slashing .273/.305/.479 through 30 games with four homers and 26 RBI. Gurriel clearly has no intention of going back to the minors, and if he continues to supply some pop while hitting something like the .281 he posted in the majors in 2018, he'll quickly establish himself as Toronto's everyday left fielder.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Homers in return to majors•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Starting in left field•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Called up as expected•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Expected to return Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Working towards utility role•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Heading to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...