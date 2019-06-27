Gurriel went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBI in an 8-7 loss against the Yankees on Wednesday.

This is the first time this season the 25-year-old went deep twice in one game. However, Gurriel has showcased plenty of power lately, as he has eight homers in the last 14 games. Thanks to this power surge, Gurriel has 12 home runs despite not hitting any before May. Gurriel is hitting .304 with a .615 slugging percentage, 30 RBI, 27 runs and two stolen bases in 161 at-bats this season.