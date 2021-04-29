Gurriel went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 8-2 loss to the Nationals.

He was the only Toronto hitter to get to Erick Fedde, taking the right-hander deep in the fifth inning for his first homer of the year. Gurriel has had a rough start to the season, slashing .197/.234/.254 through 20 games, and he'll need to heat up to keep a regular spot in the lineup as the Jays outfield gets healthier.