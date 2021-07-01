Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-7 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.

His solo shot in the eighth inning off Anthony Misiewicz tied the game at 6-6, but the Jays couldn't get the job done once the game went to extras. Gurriel has launched three of his nine homers on the year over his last nine games, slashing a dazzling .382/.389/.765 during that stretch with four doubles, seven runs and 10 RBI.