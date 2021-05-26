Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.
Gurriel extended his hitting streak to four games and has notched three multi-hit outings in that span while also homering in back-to-back contests -- Tuesday's long ball was his fourth homer of the campaign. The 27-year-old slugger has been seeing the ball well of late and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Returns to lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Available off bench•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Held out Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Dealing with left knee injury•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Takes seat Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Lourdes Gurriel: Another multi-hit performance•