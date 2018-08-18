Gurriel (ankle) began a rehab assignment with Double-A New Hampshire on Saturday, Gregor Chisholm of MLB.com reports.

Gurriel has been on the disabled list since the start of August with an ankle sprain. He was given a very broad 2-to-6 week recovery timetable. The timing of his rehab assignment suggests that he'll likely end up returning slightly before the midpoint of that range, though a precise return date has not yet been determined.

