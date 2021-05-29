Gurriel went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three RBI, three runs scored and a walk in Friday's 11-2 win over Cleveland.

The left fielder was very productive from the No. 6 spot in the order Friday. In his last seven games, Gurriel is 11-for-26 (.423) with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored. The 27-year-old started the year cold, but his recent success has lifted his slash line to .257/.274/.380 in 180 plate appearances. He's added four home runs, 17 RBI, 17 runs scored and a stolen base.