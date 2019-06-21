Gurriel went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run and a second run scored in Thursday's win over the Angels.

The 25-year-old is now slashing .297/.361/.594 with five homers and 12 RBI through 18 games in June. Gurriel has completely turned things around at the plate since his stint in the minors and he continued to grow more comfortable defensively in left field, re-establishing himself as a key piece in the Jays' rebuilding efforts.