Gurriel was diagnosed with a left knee bruise and a left ankle sprain following Sunday's tilt against the White Sox, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Gurriel was removed from the series finale in the ninth inning. After his X-rays came back negative, he's set to undergo an MRI on his knee and ankle to determine the extent of the injury. It appears likely that Gurriel will miss at least a few days while on the mend from various issues, although a stint on the disabled list is also possible.