Gurriel's left quad is a bit sore after doing pregame work Tuesday, but the Blue Jays have no plans to shut him down for the season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

It does not sound like his activation is imminent, and while he has not been shut down for the season, it does sound like his season is in jeopardy. Gurriel has been on the shelf since Aug. 8.

