Gurriel went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Red Sox.

The 25-year-old never seems to stay quiet for long at the plate. After going 2-for-17 in the first four games after the All-Star break, Gurriel has racked up five hits in the last two contests with three of them going for extra bases (a double, a triple and a homer). On the year, he's slashing .297/.344/.608 with 17 home runs and 39 RBI in 59 games.