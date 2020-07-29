Gurriel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.
He also struck out three times, but the 26-year-old stroked a line drive to center field off Austin Voth in the fourth inning for his first homer of the year. Gurriel reported late to summer camp due to an unspecified issue and then missed additional action with side discomfort, but the lack of prep time before Opening Day doesn't seem to have had much of an impact -- he's collected a hit in all four of his starts to begin the season.
